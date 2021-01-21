2021 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released next Thursday

SINGAPORE: The posting results for the 2021 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released at 9am on Jan 28, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday (Jan 21).

Students can obtain their posting results through the JAE Internet System or SMS.

Students who are posted to a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute should report to these institutions at 7.30am on Jan 29.

Those who are unable to report to their posted institutions on the first day of school due to valid reasons may contact the school directly to confirm and reserve their placement, said MOE.

Those who are posted to polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive a letter with enrolment details.

APPEAL EXERCISE

Students who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC should contact the JC of their choice directly by phone or email.

The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies, and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise, said MOE.

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should also contact the institution directly by phone or email, said the ministry.

Students who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE Higher Nitec course may do so through the JAE Online Appeal Portal.

Those who were not posted to any course during the JAE are also encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, said MOE.

Applicants can submit appeals from 9am on Jan 28 to 4pm on Feb 2. Appeal outcomes will be released at 9am on Feb 17.