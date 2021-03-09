Police appeal for information on teenage girl missing since Feb 26

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb 26.

Jolin Ho May Ying was last seen around Block 633A, Senja Road in Bukit Panjang at about 8.30pm that day, said SPF in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 9).

SPF has requested anyone with information to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said SPF.