Jolovan Wham to be charged for staging illegal protests

SINGAPORE: Social worker and activist Jolovan Wham will be charged in court on Monday (Nov 23) for staging protests without a permit and in a prohibited area.

The police said in a news release on Saturday that on Mar 28, Wham, 40, allegedly staged a protest without a permit near Toa Payoh Central Community Club and Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Wham later posted a picture of himself holding a cardboard sign with a drawing of a smiley face in support of climate change activists. In the Facebook post, Wham said he had "held up the placard at Toa Payoh Central, took (the) photo and left immediately after".

A second charge relates to an incident on Dec 13, 2018, when Wham allegedly staged a protest on Dec 13, 2018, on the steps of the former State Courts building, which is within a prohibited area.

Wham posted a photo on the same day, showing him outside the court complex holding up a piece of paper that read: "Drop the charges against Terry Xu and Daniel De Costa."

Xu, the editor of the website The Online Citizen, and Daniel De Costa, were charged that day for publishing an article that alleged corruption among the Singapore Government's highest officers.



Wham faces a fine of up to S$5,000 for each of the two charges, which fall under the Public Order Act.

