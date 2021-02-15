Jolovan Wham fined for organising public assembly without permit, vandalism, and refusing to sign statement to police

SINGAPORE: Activist Jolovan Wham Kwok Han was convicted on Monday (Feb 15) of organising a public assembly without a permit, vandalism and refusing to sign his statement to the police, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).



"All three charges were in relation to the illegal gathering Wham organised to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ‘Operation Spectrum’," said the police.

Wham was sentenced to a global fine of S$8,000, or 32 days' imprisonment in default. Two other offences of organising a public assembly without a permit and refusing to sign his statement to the police were taken into consideration for sentencing.



MRT PROTEST

The police initiated investigations following a report on Jun 4, 2017 in relation to Facebook posts made by Wham about a "protest" held on an MRT train a day before.

Investigations revealed that Wham handed out books titled 1987: Singapore's Marxist Conspiracy 30 Years On, and blindfolds to at least five other people.

Six of them joined him in the protest on the MRT train, where they were photographed reading the books, said the police. Two other people took the photographs and fielded questions from members of the public.

Wham posted the photographs on social media with a caption stating that the group had gathered to commemorate the 30th anniversary of "Operation Spectrum", said the police.

Wham also affixed two A4-sized sheets of paper on a panel in the MRT train, a public property, with the following messages: "MARXIST CONSPIRACY? #notodetentionwithouttrial” and “JUSTICE FOR OPERATION SPECTRUM SURVIVORS #notodetentionwithouttrial”.

"For this act, he was charged with vandalism under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act," said the police.

Under the Public Order Act, a gathering or meeting of people for the purpose of commemorating an event is defined as an assembly, said the police. No permit was granted to Wham to organise the assembly.

Another protest later that year was also taken into consideration during the sentencing. On Jul 13, 2017, Wham organised a gathering outside Changi Prison Complex to commemorate a then-impending judicial execution.

He also created a Facebook event asking members of the public to participate in the "vigil" and stated on the social media platform that a permit had not been sought, said the police.

"BLATANT DISREGARD ... FOR THE LAW": POLICE

"Wham has repeatedly shown blatant disregard and disdain for the law," said the police.

"(He) could have exercised his right to political expression legally by holding a protest at Speakers’ Corner in Hong Lim Park or by publishing his views online.

"The Speakers' Corner is the proper avenue for Singaporeans to express their views and conduct public assemblies without the need for a permit, subject to certain conditions being met.

"Given how densely populated Singapore is, the approach to allow public protests at Speakers’ Corner, or elsewhere with a permit, allows the authorities to assess and manage public-order risks."

The police said the Government takes a "zero-tolerance" approach to illegal demonstrations and protests as these may lead to public order incidents.

"The regulation of public protests allows the Government to uphold public order to ensure a peaceful and stable society," they added.

"Vandalism of public property, however minor, should not be condoned. The Police will enforce the law against those who choose to commit an offence."