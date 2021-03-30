12 people investigated for flouting COVID-19 rules after singing, drinking in Joo Chiat shophouse

SINGAPORE: Seven men and five women are being investigated for alleged non-compliance with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 30).

The 12 people, aged between 20 and 44, were found during a police raid allegedly consuming alcohol, singing karaoke and socialising in a shophouse along Joo Chiat Road on Mar 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 12 people were found during a police raid allegedly consuming alcohol, singing karaoke and socialising in a shophouse along Joo Chiat Road on Mar 26, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

"The unit did not have any public entertainment licence or liquor licence," said the police, adding that karaoke equipment found at the unit was seized as a case exhibit.



A 27-year-old man, who is believed to be the operator of the unit, will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control Act.



If found guilty of the separate offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence, the man can be fined up to S$20,000 for each offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 12 people were found during a police raid allegedly consuming alcohol, singing karaoke and socialising in a shophouse along Joo Chiat Road on Mar 26, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," said the police.



Anyone found guilty of non-compliance with COVID-19 safe distancing measures can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to S$10,000, or both.



The police said they would continue to take tough enforcement action against illicit activities.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," they said.

