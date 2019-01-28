Joseph Leong to be appointed Permanent Secretary

SINGAPORE: Senior civil servant Joseph Leong will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Defence Development) on Mar 1, announced the Public Service Division (PSD) in a press release on Monday (Jan 28).

Mr Leong, 48, is director at the security and intelligence division of the Ministry of Defence.

He will also be appointed concurrently as second Permanent Secretary (Communications and Information) from Apr 1, said PSD.

Mr Leong, who joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1990, was a recipient of the President's and SAF (overseas) scholarship.

In 1995, he was appointed to the Administrative Service.

During his military career of 24 years, Mr Leong rose to the rank of Rear-Admiral and held key appointments such as Fleet Commander, director of military intelligence as well as Chief of Command.



