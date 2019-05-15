Josephine Teo warns of fraudulent website misusing her name to mislead readers

SINGAPORE: Manpower Minister Josephine Teo has warned of a fraudulent website that falsely attributed quotes to her in order to mislead readers into signing up for an online platform.

"There is a fraudulent website attributing comments to me in order to solicit users to sign up for an online platform, provide their credit card or bank details and to make a deposit," she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 15).

Describing the website as "highly deceptive and misleading", Mrs Teo said it mixes some facts about the recently expanded Employment Act to trick users into believing the whole post.

The statements attributed to her about launching the online platform are completely false, she said.

"I urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution and to avoid providing any financial and personal information to the online platform, which may be operating outside of Singapore," the minister added.



"The problem of deliberate falsehoods is serious. In this case, someone could have suffered financial losses for trusting the wrong information."

