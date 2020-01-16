NSF injured in parachute training accident in Taiwan returns to Singapore

SINGAPORE: The full-time national serviceman who was injured in a parachute training accident in Taiwan is back in Singapore, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Jan 16).

Doctors in charge of PTE Joshua Quek assessed that his condition was stable and that he could fly on Thursday, and a Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 multi-role tanker transport was configured into its purpose-built role for aeromedical evacuation, said MINDEF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PTE Quek was accompanied by a team of medical specialists from the Singapore Armed Forces, comprising medical officers and military medical experts, who monitored his condition closely during the flight.

"The aeromedical evacuation was successfully completed without any complications," said MINDEF, adding that PTE Quek is now resting in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"PTE Quek's family, who have also returned to Singapore, is appreciative of the concern shown by members of the public and has reiterated their request for privacy, as they focus fully on his recovery," the ministry added.



PTE Quek was taking part in a night static line parachute jump as part of his Basic Airborne Course in Taiwan when he faced a "static line interference", which saw the line sweep across his neck. This is a known risk for such jumps and occurs when the line is too slack, interfering with the jumper's exit.

The 21-year-old was able to land within the designated landing area but he sustained injuries to the neck during the jump.

A formal Board of Inquiry has been convened by the Singapore Army to investigate the incident.