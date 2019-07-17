COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$26,667, down from S$28,589 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$39,406 from S$34,000.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$24,599 from S$25,089 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,554, up from S$3,081 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$39,889 from S$36,901.

A total of 6,180 bids were received, with a quota of 4,434 COEs available.