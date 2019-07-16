More rainy days expected for the rest of July: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect more rain in the second half of July compared to the previous fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Tuesday (Jul 16).

In its media advisory, the Met Service said that widespread thundery showers, at times heavy, are expected on two to three days over the next two weeks due to "large scale wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding region".

There could also be a few days of short thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

"The monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over northern Southeast Asia and northern South China Sea," said the Met Service.



It added that this is expected to bring generally dry and occasionally windy conditions to Singapore and the surrounding region this week.

The daily temperature during the rest of July is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

"The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on some days," added the Met Service.

"On some nights, warm and humid conditions with night-time temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius are expected, in particular when prevailing winds blowing from the southeast bring warm and humid air from the sea."