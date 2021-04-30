Junction 8, VivoCity, Bugis Junction among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Several malls including Junction 8, VivoCity, Bugis Junction and Ang Mo Kio Hub were on Thursday (Apr 29) added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A number of them are in the Orchard Road area - Shaw House, Orchard Central, 111 Somerset and 313 Somerset.

City Harvest Church was visited by a COVID-19 case on Apr 17, Apr 23 and Apr 27.

Also added to the list are two university campus locations - the Summit food court at the National University of Singapore's Bukit Timah Campus and a Starbucks outlet at Nanyang Technological University.

At Junction 8, COVID-19 cases were at 4Fingers on Apr 15 and Genki Sushi on Apr 23, while the FairPrice Xtra supermarket at VivoCity was visited on Apr 17.

Bugis Junction's Tuk Tuk Cha was visited on Apr 24.

COVID-19 cases also visited the Uniqlo outlet at Orchard Central, Cafe de Muse at Shaw House and Poke Theory at 111 Somerset.

The full list of new locations is as follows:

(Table: MOH)

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

Singapore confirmed 16 new community cases on Thursday, the highest number of such infections since Jul 11 last year.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported 61,121 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

