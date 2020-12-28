Jurong Bird Park marks 50th anniversary with S$2.50 admission

SINGAPORE: Jurong Bird Park is set to mark its 50th anniversary with a year-long celebration that will include adopting its original 1971 admission price of S$2.50, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said on Monday (Dec 28).

Tickets to the park are usually priced at S$15 to S$32, but will be only S$2.50 - the way it was when the park was first established - for local residents for the entire month of January next year.

Step into the egg-shaped portal “Memories of Jurong Bird Park” and look back at the park’s greatest moments. Visitors can submit their own Jurong Bird Park memories with #JBP50 on social media for a chance to be featured in the portal. (Image: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

As part of the celebrations, an egg-shaped "portal" will be set up at the Penguin Coast, where visitors can see and listen in on significant points of the park's 50-year history.

Photo points will also be set up around the park to show how it has progressed, as well as offer a glimpse into the park's future home in Mandai.

Here they can take photos of historic moments in the park's history, such as the early days of its operation and the visit by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh to the Waterfall Aviary in 1972.



Witness how Jurong Bird Park has evolved and catch a glimpse of what the future holds at The Past-Present-Future Photo Points that change depending on the angle they are viewed. (Image: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

Other features to mark the attraction's golden jubilee include special editions of Jurong Bird Park's shows, with appearances from pioneer birds like Big John the sulphur-crested cockatoo at the High Flyers Show. Big John is well over 50 years old and is the park's oldest cockatoo.

Visitors can also "symbolically foster" Jurong Bird Park's iconic flamingos with a contribution of S$50 through the Foster a Flamingo programme. Each contribution comes with an e-certificate and a voucher for a flamingo key ring.



All contributions will go towards the care of animals, research and education programmes across WRS' parks and support conservation projects.



Jurong Bird Park’s oldest cockatoo, Big John, is older than the park itself as he was already an adult when the park first opened in 1971. (Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

Visitors can also bring home a limited-edition figurine depicting an animal presenter with a scarlet macaw, which was made in collaboration with Precious Moments to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary.



Jurong Bird Park collaborated with Precious Moments to create a commemorative limited edition figurine depicting an animal presenter showcasing a scarlet macaw. (Image: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

Admission tickets are available online at www.birdpark.com.sg/jbp50. Additional charges apply for gated aviaries and shows.

Pre-booking is mandatory so as to facilitate crowd management and safe distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said WRS.

Jurong Bird Park has welcomed 30 million Singaporean and international visitors since its opening, said WRS.