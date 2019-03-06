83-year-old pedestrian dies after Jurong East accident

SINGAPORE: An 83-year-old pedestrian died after she was injured in a road accident on Tuesday evening (Mar 5).

The accident, which involved three cars and a motorcycle, took place along Jurong East Street 31 in front of Block 352.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 7pm.

The woman was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she "subsequently succumbed to her injuries", said the police.



Two of the car's drivers and a motorcyclist, aged between 34 and 72, were taken conscious to hospital.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said three people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and another person was taken to the National University Hospital.

Video of the incident appears to show the woman lying motionless in the middle of the road, while another younger man is seen lying on the grass by the side of the road.

A silver sedan can also be seen crashed front-end first into a tree, having mounted the kerb, as well as a motorbike lying on its side by the road, with debris scattered all around.

A second car can also be seen on the pavement further down from the silver car, with one of its windows smashed in.

Police investigations are ongoing.