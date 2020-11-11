Jurong East bus interchange to be relocated from Dec 6

SINGAPORE: Jurong East bus interchange will be relocated from Dec 6 to facilitate the construction of the upcoming Jurong Region Line and the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Nov 11).

The new interchange will be located across the road from the current one, on Jurong Gateway Road between its junctions with Jurong East Street 12 and Jurong East Central 1. It will operate until about 2027, when the completion of the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub is expected.

The relocated Jurong East bus interchange is situated across the road from the current one. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

LTA has constructed a pedestrian overhead bridge across Jurong Gateway Road, equipped with lifts and escalators, to ensure that commuters have a convenient sheltered link between Jurong East MRT station and the new interchange.

A new pedestrian overhead bridge, equipped with lifts and escalators, has been constructed across Jurong Gateway Road to provide commuters with a sheltered passage between the bus interchange and train station. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

INCLUSIVE FACILITIES

As part of the move, a new bus stop will be added across from shopping mall Jem on Jurong Gateway Road, providing commuters with an alternative alighting point closer to the MRT station.

Two existing bus stops along Jurong Gateway Road, outside Block 131 and before Jurong East MRT station, have also been expanded to accommodate more commuters and buses.

Full-day bus lanes will be implemented along Jurong Gateway Road to facilitate bus operations in the area.

The relocated Jurong East bus interchange features a series of inclusive facilities, including boarding points with graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding for passengers in wheelchairs, priority queue zones, a nursing room and barrier-free toilets.

“The relocated interchange will feature several improvements that benefit both commuters and public transport workers,” LTA said in a news release. “These include more spacious boarding points at each of the seven berths and graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding for passengers in wheelchairs.”

“There will also be more facilities that cater to the needs of the elderly, less mobile and families with young children, including four barrier-free alighting areas, priority queue zones with seats, a nursing room and barrier-free toilets."

High-volume, low-speed fans have been installed at the interchange's concourse area to improve air circulation, and 64 bicycle parking lots will be available for cyclists.

Public transport workers, meanwhile, can look forward to an air-conditioned staff canteen and a staff lounge at the new site.

While the new interchange is smaller than the existing one, a bus berth availability system will be utilised to help prevent congestion within the space.

ROUTE AMENDMENTS

Most bus services will operate as usual from the new interchange, but a handful of services will have their routes amended to reduce travel times and congestion.

Services 97, 97E and 197 will enter the interchange via Jurong East Street 12 and Jurong Gateway Road while service 333 will enter through Boon Lay Way and Jurong Gateway Road.

Changes to bus routes around the new Jurong East bus interchange. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Additionally, four services will start and end their routes outside the interchange without entering it.

Service 78 will start outside Block 131 and end at the stop before Jurong East MRT station while service 79 can be boarded outside Block 131 or Jurong Regional Library.

When Cross Border services 3 and 4 resume operations, their pick-up and drop-off point will be located on Venture Avenue.

“We seek commuters’ understanding as our bus operators familiarise themselves with the new environment,” LTA said, adding that it will monitor the situation closely and make adjustments where required.