Construction of Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub to commence in Q2

SINGAPORE: Construction of the Jurong East integrated transport hub is due to begin in the second quarter of this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Feb 4).

The works are slated to be completed by around 2027.

"With its opening, commuters in the area can look forward to direct connectivity and more convenient transfers between the North-South and East-West Lines and the future Jurong Region Line at the Jurong East station," LTA said.



LTA also announced the awarding of a S$477.4 million contract to China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) to design and build the integrated transport hub.

The company is already constructing Boon Lay station on the Jurong Region Line and will soon start work on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link viaduct and tunnels.



SKY BRIDGE

The Jurong East integrated transport hub will comprise community and civic institutions, an office tower and a bus interchange. It will feature a "27-storey tower block connected by a sky bridge to an eight-storey podium block".

An eight-storey podium building (left) will be connected to a 27-storey tower block (right) by a 90m sky bridge. (Image: LTA)

The development will have offices, public facilities as well as retail spaces. Inclusive facilities will also be into the complex, including barrier-free alighting areas and toilets, priority queue zones with seats, and a nursing room.

"This is part of the Government’s efforts to create a more caring and inclusive public transport system," LTA said.



For the next six years while the transport hub is under construction, commuters can use the new Jurong East bus interchange, located across the road from the current one, on Jurong Gateway Road.