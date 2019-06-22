Jurong industrial fire: Affected Chinese nationals receiving assistance from Migrant Workers' Centre

SINGAPORE: Two workers who were injured in the massive fire at a Jurong LPG facility in Jalan Buroh are recovering, and one of them has been discharged from hospital.

The other worker remains in hospital.

"We understand his condition is stable and that he should get better with treatment and healing time," said the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) on Saturday (Jun 22).



The workers, both Chinese nationals, were taken to Singapore General Hospital on Friday with burn injuries.

The fire engulfed an LPG facility about the size of two football fields, and involved hundreds of highly flammable LPG cylinders. It took the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) about six hours to extinguish the fire.



In a Facebook post, MWC said it has been in contact with the company involved in the fire.

"We are assured from our communications that the company is committed to and is taking every measure to guarantee the care and welfare of their staff – which includes underwriting all costs of medical treatment and filing all necessary reports and claims for workmen’s compensation on their workers’ behalf," said MWC.

The non-governmental organisation added that it is also helping the company with making arrangements for the dead worker, also a Chinese national. Arrangements include last rites, repatriation of remains and assistance for next-of-kin, it said.

"We would like to reassure concerned Singaporeans and migrant workers, that the affected workers are and will continue to be well taken care of, even as investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing," said MWC.



A total of 35 emergency vehicles and about 120 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze on Friday evening.

SCDF said it was the largest fire involving LPG cylinders it had to combat.

