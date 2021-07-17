Fishmongers from all markets to be tested for COVID-19, says MOH

SINGAPORE: Fishmongers from all markets will be tested for COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Jul 17), a day after it announced a new cluster at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and Jurong Fishery Port.



Test kits will also be distributed to the fishmongers so that they can monitor themselves, added the ministry.

On Friday, the ministry said it was investigating seven cases of COVID-19 infections among individuals at Jurong Fishery Port, which has been closed for deep cleaning for two weeks until Jul 31.

"All who worked at the Jurong Fishery Port between Jul 3 to Jul 16 have already been placed on quarantine," said MOH on Saturday. Special testing operations are also ongoing for all visitors to the port during that period.



"However, there has been spread from the Jurong Fishery Port to Hong Lim Market, and there is a risk of transmission of the virus to other markets," said MOH.

"As a precautionary measure, MOH has arranged with the National Environment Agency to test fishmongers from all markets at our test centres and distribute Antigen Rapid Test kits to them, so that they can continue to monitor themselves."

More details on this will be released soon, said the ministry.

"We understand that there is now a rush to buy fish," said MOH. It advised visitors to wet markets to avoid crowds and to do their marketing during off-peak hours, or at supermarkets.

"Please be mindful of safe management measures, by keeping a 1m distance from one another and wearing your masks properly while marketing."

