4 workers taken to hospital with burn injuries after fire at Jurong Island chemical plant

SINGAPORE: Four workers were taken to hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out at a chemical plant on Jurong Island early on Tuesday morning (May 28).

The fire occurred at one of Mitsui Elastomers Singapore's plants at around 2am, according to a Mitsui Chemicals spokesperson.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed about 50 firefighters and 15 vehicles to the plant at 701 Ayer Merbau Road, it said.

The fire was extinguished by 4am with foam by the SCDF and the in-house company response team, it added.

According to SCDF, the fire involved a petro-chemical leak from a heat exchanger unit within the plant, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The four workers were on duty at the time of the incident, Mitsui Chemicals said, adding that they were admitted to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries.

Mitsui Elastomers manufactures and sells elastomers and other plastic materials.

The company is also investigating the cause of fire.