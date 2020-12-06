22 people taken to hospital after accident between bus and car on Jurong Island Highway

SINGAPORE: Twenty-two people were taken to the hospital after a car and a bus collided on Jurong Island Highway on Sunday (Dec 6) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Jurong Island highway at about 7am on Sunday.

The accident happened towards the end of the highway, said the police.

Twenty-one bus passengers, all men, were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and National University Hospital (NUH), said the police.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, was also conscious when taken to NUH.

All of them were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

SCDF said eight people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, 11 people to NUH and three people to SGH.

Video circulating on social media showed a bus toppled on its side and the front half of the car crushed.

Police investigations are ongoing.