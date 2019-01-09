Lorry driver arrested, 23 people taken to hospital in Jurong Island Highway accident

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old lorry driver was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 9) after an accident along Jurong Island Highway resulted in 23 people having to be taken to hospital.

Police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved the lorry and two buses, at about 7.40am.

One of the buses, which was carrying passengers, was travelling on the left-most lane in front of the lorry while the other bus, which had no passengers, was travelling in the centre lane on the right of the lorry.

The lorry driver said the bus in front of him had braked suddenly, causing the lorry to swerve right to avoid collision. He said the lorry still crashed into the bus's right rear and hit the side of the other bus.



The 23, which included one of the bus drivers as well as passengers, were taken to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Footage on social media showed the aftermath of the accident, with several people sitting or lying on the side of the road. The back of a bus also appeared wrecked.



Police investigations are ongoing.

