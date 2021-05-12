Construction on 2 Jurong Region Line MRT stations to start this month

SINGAPORE: Construction works on two MRT stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL) will start later this month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (May 12).

The two stations, currently known as JS9 and JS10, will be located along Jalan Boon Lay near Enterprise Road and Jalan Tukang respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two stations are expected to be completed by 2029.

An artist's impression of the Jurong Region Line's JS10 station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

The civil contract for the construction of the two stations, valued at S$241 million, was awarded to China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company.

Formerly known as Zhen Hua Singapore Engineering, the company has been operating in Singapore for more than 35 years, said LTA. The company is currently involved in building the Thomson-East Coast Line's Siglap station. The company has also worked on rail projects in Macau and Thailand.

The contract also includes a 1.5km viaduct between the stations, over Jurong Central Park and Jalan Boon Lay, LTA said in a news release.



The location of the Jurong Region Line's JS9 station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

The location of the Jurong Region Line's JS10 station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Advertisement

The JRL is Singapore’s seventh MRT line. It will serve five key locations in the west: Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Boon Lay/Jurong West, Jurong Industrial Estate and NTU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The line will have 24 stations above ground, and will connect with the North-South Line and East-West Line with interchange stations at Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East MRT stations.

The 24km-long line was originally scheduled to start operations in 2026, but this timeline may be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, LTA said on its website.

"In light of COVID-19-induced factors such as a general manpower crunch due to border closures and materials supply disruptions, the completion timelines for a number of LTA projects have been delayed up to a year,” it said.

“The revised rail completion and opening timelines are being finalised and updates will be issued in due course.

“LTA has awarded a contract for the supply of 62 fully automated and driverless car trains for the JRL. The first train is expected to arrive in Singapore around mid-2024.”



With the JRL’s completion, 60,000 more households will be within a 10-minute walk from a train station. As key residential areas such as Tengah new town develop over time, more households will benefit from the line in future, LTA said.

Commuters in the area will see time savings once the line is completed. For example, it will take 25 minutes to travel from Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 to the Jurong industrial area, down from the 50 minutes it currently takes, LTA said.

