Jurong Region Line fleet to have 62 trains, testing to start in 2024

SINGAPORE: A total of 62 three-car trains will make up the fleet for the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), which is expected to start operations in 2026.

The S$416.5 million contract for the trains was awarded to South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem Company, which is supplying new trains to Singapore for the first time, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Feb 6).

The company was previously engaged to carry out mid-life refurbishments of first-generation trains for the North-South and East-West lines in 2006.

JRL, Singapore’s seventh MRT line, will serve areas such as the Jurong Lake District, the Jurong Innovation District and Nanyang Technological University in western Singapore.

Construction will begin this year.

The trains, to be designed and manufactured by Hyundai Rotem in South Korea, will be fully automated and driverless.

The first train is expected to arrive for testing in 2024, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said at the signing of the contract with the South Korean company on Thursday.

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping (seated, left) and Hyundai Rotem chief operating officer Choi Dong-hyun sign a contract for the Jurong Region Line trains on Feb 6, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

“As the line travels through an already built-up area, each train will be made up of three smaller train cars, so that they are more manoeuvrable along tighter curves,” LTA said in a press release.

The trains will have features such as emergency batteries and condition monitoring and diagnostic systems, which will allow operators to track the performance of train systems and detect faults in real time.

It will also have wider doors to allow for easy boarding and alighting, as well as space for wheelchair users and strollers.

Hyundai Rotem has also committed to set up a base in Singapore to “facilitate knowledge transfer and technical support to the JRL operator”, Mr Khaw said.

“This will also allow Hyundai Rotem to provide the operator with long-term service support for enhanced maintenance of these trains.”

The company also will tap on various existing suppliers of sub-systems of other trains in Singapore, LTA added.

“This allows for greater commonality of spares, and enables more efficient and responsive maintenance support,” it said.