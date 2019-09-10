Work to construct 5 MRT stations on Jurong Region Line to start in 2020

SINGAPORE: Construction works to build five MRT stations along the Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start in 2020 and be completed in 2026, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Sep 10).

The five stations are - Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West, Tengah, Hong Kah and Corporation.

Two civil contracts worth a total of S$739.5 million were awarded for the projects, announced LTA in a media release.

For the contract covering Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West and Tengah stations, it includes the building of a 4.3km viaduct between Choa Chu Kang and Tengah along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

There will also be addition and alteration works to the existing Choa Chu Kang station on the North-South Line, to integrate it with the new JRL station.

This contract was awarded to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering (Singapore), which LTA said has an "established track record" of railway infrastructure projects for the Circle Line, Downtown Line and Tuas West Extension.



It is also involved in the construction of some stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

Artist impression of Choa Chu Kang Station on the Jurong Region Line. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Artist impression of Choa Chu Kang West Station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Artist impression of Tengah Station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Local construction companies Eng Lee Engineering and Wai Fong Construction will take on work for Hong Kah and Corporation stations. This includes a 3.4km viaduct between them.



The joint venture company is currently involved in the construction of Mount Pleasant station and tunnels along TEL.

Artist impression of Corporation Station. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

The Jurong Region Line is Singapore’s seventh MRT line, which will open in three stages starting from 2026.

The 24km-long line will have 24 stations above ground, and will connect with the North-South Line and East-West Line with interchange stations at Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East MRT stations.



In the initial years, the JRL is expected to serve 200,000 commuters daily, LTA said. This is expected to grow to more than 500,000 commuters daily in the longer term, it added.

