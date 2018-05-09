Jurong Region Line, Singapore's 7th MRT line, to open in phases from 2026

SINGAPORE: The new Jurong Region Line (JRL), Singapore’s seventh MRT line, will open in three phases starting from 2026, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Wednesday (May 9).

JRL will be 24km long with 24 stations above ground, he said, adding that the line will connect with the North-South Line and East-West Line with interchange stations at Choa Chu Kang and Boon Lay.

Speaking during a visit to the worksite of Canberra MRT station on the North-South Line, Mr Khaw said the JRL will improve the resilience of the entire MRT network and provide commuters with alternative travel routes.

“This will help to distribute and relieve train loading between Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East stations, so that commuters can enjoy more comfortable rides,” Mr Khaw said.

He added that the JRL will help develop the Jurong Lake District into the largest commercial hub outside the central business district. It will also support the development of the Jurong Innovation District into a next-generation industrial estate.

“Together with the upcoming Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail, commuters will have convenient connections not just within western Singapore, but also to Malaysia. When all these plans come together, Jurong will be a waterfront business hub nestled in greenery, served by good public transport connections, as well as amenities to support active mobility. This is our vision for Jurong,” he said.

