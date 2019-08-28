2 taken to hospital after accident along Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old driver and a 26-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital after they were involved in an accident along Jurong West Street 51 on Wednesday (Aug 28).

Both were conscious when they were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the Singapore Police Force.

Another person sustained minor injuries, but refused to be taken to hospital.

Police said it was alerted to an accident involving a trailer and two cars along Jurong West Street 51 towards Yuan Ching Road at 12.21pm.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it rescued two people who were trapped in one of the cars.



Photos sent by a reader to CNA showed a silver car that crashed into a road barrier and hit a black car on the opposite lane.



Police investigations are ongoing.

