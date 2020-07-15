Second suspect charged over Jurong West stabbing incident during COVID-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: A second suspect in a stabbing incident in Jurong West during the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period was charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 15).

Teo Shou Ren, 28, was given one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention to 26-year-old Teo Jia Wei at around 7pm on May 10.

He is accused of stabbing the victim several times in his body and head using a knife, with 22-year-old Edmund Kam Wei Liang as his accomplice.

The victim suffered from severe bleeding after the attack at the small garden in front of Block 452 Jurong West Street 42, court documents said.

Photos online showed a man in the garden, sitting in a pool of blood as another man was pictured walking away.

The incident was one of at least four violent attacks on the same day: An alleged murder along Punggol Field, a brawl in Chinatown and an assault on a man at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.



Kam was charged with an offence similar to Teo's three days after the alleged attack.

Teo faces three other charges, given to him last month. One of these is for being part of an unlawful assembly outside Club District 9, Orchard Hotel at about 4.30am on Apr 27.

The group allegedly punched and kicked a 32-year-old man.

Teo is also accused of being a member of a secret society between mid-2007 to May 2019.

Teo was remanded for investigations and will return to court on Jul 22.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, he can be jailed for up to 15 years, fined, caned or given any combination of these punishments.

