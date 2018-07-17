Justice George Wei resigns from Supreme Court bench

SINGAPORE: Justice George Wei will leave the Supreme Court bench on Aug 1, 2018, the Supreme Court announced in a media release on Tuesday (Jul 17).

President Halimah Yacob has accepted his resignation, the release said.

Advertisement

Justice Wei joined the Supreme Court as a Judicial Commissioner on Aug 1, 2013 and was appointed a judge in 2015. Prior to that, he was a professor of law at the National University of Singapore and the Singapore Management University.

In highlighting Justice Wei's contributions, the Supreme Court said: "As the lead judge for Intellectual Property (IP), Justice Wei has contributed immensely to the jurisprudence of IP law in Singapore.

"He chaired the IP Dispute Resolution Framework Committee which made recommendations to the Government on how to enhance access to the IP dispute resolution system, especially for less resourced parties."



The Supreme Court added that Justice Wei has also "contributed significantly" to several other areas of jurisprudence outside of IP law including "important decisions" on labour law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Citing the case, Hasan Shofiqul v China Civil (Singapore) Pte Ltd [2018] SGHC 128, the Supreme Court said Justice Wei held that workmen who held supervisory roles were not to be automatically regarded as executives under the Act and therefore could still be entitled to statutory overtime wages.

In leaving the Supreme Court, Justice Wei said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Singapore. The chance to play a small part in upholding the Rule of Law is a privilege for which I am and will always be very grateful.”



In appreciation of his contributions, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to George for his invaluable contributions to the Supreme Court Bench.

"He has been a valued colleague who has worked tirelessly. His judgments have always been learned and within a relatively short span of time, he has had a considerable impact in the development of our law, especially in the field of intellectual property law.

"He has also worked hard on the Legal Heritage Committee of the Singapore Academy of Law and under his chairmanship, several key projects were implemented to promote awareness of Singapore’s legal history.

"We are much indebted to him and will miss him very much. On behalf of the Judiciary, we wish George the very best in all his future endeavours."



Aside from Justice Wei, the Supreme Court has a total of 20 judges, six judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 15 international judges.

