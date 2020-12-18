K2 and Primary 2 to 6 students to stay home on 1st day of new school year: MOE

Students entering Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to Primary 6 next year will report to school only on Jan 5, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Dec 18).

SINGAPORE: Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to Primary 6 students are to remain at home on the first day of the new school year on Jan 4, in order to facilitate safe management measures for incoming Kindergarten 1 and Primary 1 children, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Dec 18).

“To better welcome Kindergarten 1 children and Primary 1 students to their new schools … only K1 children and P1 students will report to school on Jan 4, said MOE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students entering Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to Primary 6 next year will report to school only on Jan 5, said MOE.

Secondary school students and Special Education schools will start the school year on Jan 4, while junior colleges and the Millennia Institute will start on Jan 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TraceTogether tokens will not be mandatory when school reopens, and will only be required after nationwide distribution is completed, MOE said.

ONE PARENT PER K1, PRI 1 STUDENT

Unlike previous years, only one parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany their Kindergarten 1 or Primary 1 child to their new school next year.

Singapore has implemented various measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, including full home-based learning for students during the “circuit breaker” period and safe distancing restrictions. Some measures have been progressively eased as the COVID-19 situation improved, and the country will enter Phase 3 of its reopening on Dec 28.

Advertisement

“To ensure that schools remain a safe place for teaching and learning, safe management measures will continue to be observed when schools reopen, including visual screening and temperature-taking of individuals, observance of high standards of hygiene, and safe distancing of students and staff,” said MOE.

It also reminded students who are unwell with flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention and not go to school.

In order to accommodate the parents of Kindergarten 1 students, Kindergarten Care at MOE Kindergartens will not operate for Kindergarten 2 children on Jan 4.

School-based student care centres will remain open in the afternoon for students in Primary 2 to Primary 6.

SCHOOL ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS TO RESUME IN 2021

When schools reopen next year, most co-curricular activities and school activities will be allowed, MOE said.

Higher-risk activities, however, will be suspended or limited to a smaller group cap.

The National School Games will resume for sports across “A”, “B” and “Senior” divisions that meet the national guidelines, starting mid- to late-February, MOE said.

From late March to early May, the Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation for secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute will also resume for events that similarly meet national guidelines.

The activities allowed to resume are as follows:

“These activities will be conducted with the necessary modifications and safe management measures in place to ensure the safety of participants and organisers,” said MOE.

“We are working on how the remaining sports and Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation events which do not meet the national guidelines can resume in a safe and meaningful way for the 2021 season and details will be announced separately”.

Additional details on “Junior” and “C” division activities, which are slated for the second half of 2021, will also be announced later.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​