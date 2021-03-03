Barbed wire on top of fence repaired, reinforced after fatal accident near Kallang MRT station

SINGAPORE: The barbed wire strands atop the high fencing next to the train tracks in Kallang have been repaired and reinforced after a 31-year-old man died last week when he was run over by a train.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar 3), SMRT said the barbed wire at that location was “found to have been compressed”. It has since been repaired and reinforced with concertina wires, the transport operator added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) jointly inspected the fencing at other tunnel portals and confirmed that the fencing specifications are “in good order”, the post added.



“Various measures are in place to secure the premises at MRT stations. Physical barriers such as metal railings and 3m-high fencing are installed to keep out trespassers from the tracks. CCTVs installed with video analytics and intrusion detection system are also deployed at critical premises,” said SMRT.



The 31-year-old man died after he was run over by a train near Kallang MRT station on Feb 25.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A train captain reported hitting an object near the station at about 9pm. A station manager was then sent onto the track and found a motionless man about 150m from Kallang MRT station.



The incident happened on the East-West Line towards Pasir Ris, and train services were suspended between Bugis and Aljunied stations. Lavender and Kallang MRT stations were also closed.

SMRT said on Wednesday that staff members on duty that night have been given time off to rest and have access to specialist help.



Advertisement

“They are coping well. Care Team officers will continue to reach out to them to provide support. In the meantime, we are assisting the authorities in the investigations," SMRT added.



Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Feb 26 that SMRT is working closely with the police in investigations into the man’s death.

