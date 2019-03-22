Kallang slashings: Malaysian convicted of 'savage, merciless' 2010 murder is executed

SINGAPORE: Micheal Garing, a 30-year-old Malaysian who was convicted over the murder of a construction worker in the Kallang slashings in 2010 was executed at Changi Prison on Friday (Mar 22), said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Micheal was part of a group of four who went on a robbery spree in May 2010, severely wounding several victims and killing Indian national Shanmuganathan Dillidurai.

Micheal was convicted and sentenced to death on Apr 25, 2015. His appeal was dismissed by the High Court in February 2017, with the Judges of Appeal saying then that the "sheer brutality" exhibited by Micheal, who had attacked Mr Dillidurai in a "totally savage and merciless manner", warranted the death penalty.

"A convicted murderer had his death sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex," MHA said in its statement on Friday (Mar 22), amid media reports of efforts by Malaysia to have his death sentence commuted.

“Our laws apply equally to all, regardless of whether the offender is local or foreign. All foreigners who visit or live in Singapore must abide by our laws.”

In May 29, 2010, Micheal and three other friends - Tony Imba, Hairee Landa and Donny Meluda - had set out from a friend’s house with a plan to commit robbery. Micheal had armed himself with a 58cm parang.

Over the course of that night and the wee hours of the following day, Micheal and his friends robbed and caused severe injuries to three other victims.

Mr Dillidurai was cycling on the footpath along Kallang Road when he was attacked by the group. Tony knocked Mr Dillidurai off his bicycle and Micheal slit Mr Dillidurai’s throat and cut off his left hand.

The victim, whose wallet was taken by the attackers, also suffered a skull fracture and deep wounds on his back and left forearm.

“The forensic pathologist certified that the cause of death was from the multiple injuries sustained (at least 20), including a wound to the neck that severed the jugular vein, a wound to the back measuring 24.5cm long and 3.7cm wide, and a wound to the head that fractured the skull,” MHA said in its statement.

"The death penalty is part of Singapore’s criminal justice system and is only used against very serious crimes," said MHA.

"In its written judgment, the Court of Appeal said the death penalty was warranted for Micheal as he had attacked the deceased using the parang in a totally savage and merciless manner," MHA added.

The ministry also said that Micheal had submitted a petition for clemency to President Halimah Yacob, which was unsuccessful.

"Micheal was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process," MHA said.

Tony was sentenced to life imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

Hairee pleaded guilty to three charges of armed robbery with hurt and was sentenced to 33 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane in 2010.

The fourth member of the group, Donny, was sentenced to 33 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane in November last year. He was arrested after six years on the run in Malaysia.