Football hub, Singapore's first velodrome proposed for Kallang makeover

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first velodrome, a speed climbing wall, as well as a football hub are among some of the ideas that were unveiled on Tuesday (Aug 6) as part of recommendations to redevelop the Kallang area.



The Kallang Alive project is among 15 recommendations that were unveiled in a Vision 2030 report, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in its media release. This followed a year-long review in 2018 to gather feedback from Singaporeans.

The Kallang Alive precinct aims to be “a destination where Singaporeans can participate in community sports activities and enjoy world-class entertainment and sporting action”, SportSG added.



The national sports agency said it was currently completing a feasibility study with the National Youth Sports Institute to build the velodrome.

An aerial view of the Kallang Alive project. (Image: SportSG)

"Should this come to fruition, the Youth Hub at Kallang Alive could be a possible location to site this velodrome to capitalise on its appeal to youths," said the agency.

The velodrome would serve as the national training centre for track cycling and also help to promote the sport to the wider cycling fraternity.

It would be built in the Youth Hub, which would also be a space for extreme and unique sport such as speed climbing and parkour, the agency added in its Vision 2030 report.



Kallang Alive Gateway and Loop. (Image: SportSG)

Another key infrastructure proposal is a football hub, which will house the national training centre and ActiveSG Football Academy.

"The KFH (Kallang Football Hub) would comprise one full-sized natural turf pitch, two full-sized artificial turf pitches, one half-sized pitch for five-a-side or seven a-side training and matches, as well as four sheltered futsal pitches," said SportSG.



The proposed football hub at Kallang. (Image: SportSG)

Training facilities will also be available, said the agency.



For tennis buffs, a tennis centre, which would be open for the public, is also set to feature both sheltered and open courts.

The proposed tennis centre at Kallang. (Image: SportSG)

Called the Singapore Tennis Centre (STC), it would house the national training centre for the sport and also be home to the ActiveSG Tennis Academy.

"We hope that the STC will transform the local tennis scene through world-class programming and pathway development," said SportSG.

An artist's impression of the Youth Hub at Kallang Alive. (Image: Sport SG)

Other plans include the redevelopment of the existing Kallang Theatre and its adjoining areas.

This includes a multi-purpose indoor arena for eSports, a themed hotel, an international sports medicine centre, hospitality and event suites, as well as office spaces.

Running trails, park connectors and play areas along Geylang River and Jalan Benaan Kapal could also be in the works.

A connectivity route is also set to link all venues across Kallang Alive, said SportSG.

"This route could possibly trace the original circular airfield of the Kallang Airport and reintegrate the Old Kallang Airport site with the overall Kallang Alive precinct."



An infographic of the recommendations for Vision 2030. (Image: Sports SG)

Vision 2030 is the national blueprint for sport that was launched in 2012.



The latest review under the masterplan involved more than 3,000 people from focus group discussions, surveys and research studies, SportSG said.

Other recommendations in the report include providing more play spaces for children, facilitating development of the sports industry through innovation, establishing formal partnerships with stakeholders to strengthen the active ageing ecosystem for seniors and working with the Ministry of Education and schools to expand opportunities for sports participation within and beyond schools.

