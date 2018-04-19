Land acquisition, soil treatment at former Kallang Gasworks for Kampong Bugis redevelopment

SINGAPORE: To facilitate the extensive redevelopment of the Kampong Bugis precinct, the Government will treat the soil where the former Kallang Gasworks was sited and acquire a small portion of land.



The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) revealed this on Thursday (Apr 19) in a media briefing where it unveiled plans for the area to be turned into a car-lite neighbourhood, offering some 4,000 new homes by around 2030.

Land occupying 914 sq m, about the size of two basketball courts, will be acquired. It is currently held by the Singapore-Johore Express, who is the developer of the Kallang Riverside freehold condominium in the area.

No residential units will be affected by the acquisition as only a temporary show flat sits on the site.

A temporary Kallang Riverside condominium show flat located at the site of the future Kampong Bugis precinct. (Photo: Dylan Loh)

Singapore-Johore Express will be compensated based on the current market value of the land, and will have to hand over the site by Apr 30, 2019.

SOIL TREATMENT AT FORMER GASWORKS

Remediation works will also be carried out in the area occupied by the former Kallang Gasworks to remove chemicals in the soil such as aromatic hydrocarbons and heavy metals, often found in land that has been used for gas production.

The former gasworks, constructed in 1862, occupied an area of about 3.14ha. It was the only plant which manufactured gas using coal in Singapore.



The works will entail treating the soil using thermal methods and soil washing so that it becomes suitable for urban living, URA said.



The site has been cordoned off and works are expected to last from November this year to July 2022.

Location map of the Kampong Bugis Precinct. (Source: URA)

A tender is expected to be called for a single master developer to oversee the planning and development of the precinct, occupying 17ha, within two years.



URA says this approach supports better integration among buildings, public spaces, amenities and other infrastructure.

The precinct will include features that support environmental sustainability, like a pneumatic waste conveyance system for more efficient waste collection, and a stormwater treatment system.

The 4,000 new residential units will be 99-year leasehold apartments.

As Kampong Bugis is envisioned to be a car-lite neighbourhood, about 2,000 parking lots are expected to be allotted for the new homes.

