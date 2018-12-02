Kampung Admiralty wins top global architecture award

SINGAPORE: Kampung Admiralty, the pioneering retirement community, has won World Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam.

The project beat 535 others which were shortlisted from 57 countries, at one of the most prestigious awards ceremony recognising architecture.

The results were announced at the event on Friday (Dec 1).

The mixed development by WOHA architects has co-located amenities such as a supermarket, medical centre, community garden, childcare centre and a hawker centre.

File photo of HDB flats in Kampung Admiralty (Photo: HDB)

In September, the project won two Housing and Development Board (HDB) awards in design and construction.



The development, next to Admiralty MRT station, houses about 100 flats for seniors.

It was lauded by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day message, and is aimed at encouraging active living among seniors, as well as inter-generational bonding.

