Karl Liew to be charged for giving false evidence, false information to public servant in Parti Liyani case

SINGAPORE: Karl Liew, the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong will be charged on Thursday (Nov 5) for giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant, the police said on Wednesday.

"Following the release of the High Court judgement and in light of the High Court’s comments, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) directed the police to conduct further investigations with a view to assess if any offences have been committed by the Liews," police said in a release.



"The police have completed investigations and consulted AGC on our recommendations."

Karl Liew will be charged with two counts under Section 177 and 193 of the Penal Code, police said, following the release of the judgement in the case of former Indonesian maid Parti Liyani.



Ms Parti had been convicted in March last year by a state court of stealing S$34,000 from Mr Liew and his family, but the conviction was overturned by the High Court on Sep 4.

In Justice Chan Seng Onn's judgment, the judge outlined several issues with the conviction findings and how the case was handled.

In particular, the High Court highlighted the evidence that Karl Liew gave and said it was unreliable.

The police statement comes shortly after Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said in a ministerial statement earlier on Wednesday that Karl Liew has been investigated for potential criminal offences including perjury, which refers to giving false evidence in court.



“There are many aspects of Karl’s conduct and evidence ... which are highly unsatisfactory, which raise scepticism, based on what he said at the trial,” Mr Shanmugam had said.

“He appeared not to be a credible witness.”

