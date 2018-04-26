Taxi driver in fatal Clementi Road accident arrested

SINGAPORE: The taxi driver involved in the accident that killed 19-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduate Kathy Ong has been arrested, the police said on Thursday (Apr 26).

The 54-year-old had been driving Ms Ong and three of her schoolmates on the night of Apr 19 when his Premier taxi collided with a car at the signalised cross junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Road.

He has been arrested for causing death by rash act, authorities said in a news release.

Video footage that was circulated on social media shortly after the accident showed the taxi being hit by an oncoming car as it attempted to make a right turn at the junction. The impact threw Ms Ong, who was seated in the rear of the taxi, partially out of the window.

One of Ms Ong's schoolmates had to be extricated from the taxi by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using hydraulic rescue tools.

The group had been on their way to buy take-away dinner for fellow members of the Ora House at NUS' Tembusu College. They were having a farewell party for seniors from the house of about 130 students.

Her friends and professors said that Ms Ong was a "people person" who was active in many school committees and activities. She was an only child who was close to her parents.



NUS issued a statement to say that it was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy. Master of Tembusu College George Clancey also said that the school community would be "in grief for a long time".

