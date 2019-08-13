Kayak belonging to missing Singaporeans found as search operations enter fifth day in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The kayak belonging to the two Singaporeans who went missing off Mersing in Johor five days ago has been found, said the son of one of the pair.

Mr Tan Eng Soon, 52, and Ms Puah Geok Tin, 64, drifted off from a group of 13 other Singaporeans while kayaking near the Endau islands on Thursday.

The pair were believed to have been separated from the group due to rough seas and strong winds.

In an Instagram update on Tuesday (Aug 13), Ms Puah's son said that a local fisherman in Kuantan found the kayak along with Ms Puah and Mr Tan's belongings, including his mobile phone.

The fisherman then used Mr Tan's phone to send a text to his family members.

"We informed the local authorities straight," Mr Pang said in his post.

"They are currently linking up with the fisherman at Kuantan. No one was in the boat, only belongings," Mr Pang said. Kuantan is about 160km from Endau.

On Malaysia's side, the marine police are also seeking information from the fisherman, he added.

The search and rescue operation for the missing Singaporeans entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with 122 people from various agencies deployed.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Mersing zone director Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said three MMEA assets and another belonging to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) were being used in the operation.

"In addition, nine marine assets consisting a Royal Malaysian Navy vessel, an MMEA ship and three boats, two PDRM boats and two Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department have also been deployed in the operation," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added the air search area remained at 900 nautical miles encompassing the east and north of Pulau Tioman in Pahang, while the sea search covers 600 nautical miles from the east of Rompin to the north of Tioman Island.

Fishermen and residents in the nearby islands are also helping in the sea search operation, Mr Haris Fadzillah said.