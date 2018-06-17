Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal recalled over salmonella risk: AVA

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s importer of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is in the process of conducting a product recall, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore said on Sunday (Jun 17).



The product recall follows an alert by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, saying that Kellogg Company was voluntarily recalling its 15.3 oz and 23 oz packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential presence of salmonella in the products.



“One of the implicated products has been imported into Singapore. The importer is in the midst of conducting this recall,” AVA said in a news release.



The implicated product, Honey Smacks (15.3 oz), has a best before date from Jun 14, 2018 to Jun 14, 2019. Its UPC code, which is found on the bottom of the cereal box, is 038000391033.

AVA advised those who have purchased the affected product to not consume it. AVA added that consumers who are seeking a refund may contact Redmart Ltd.

