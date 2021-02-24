Husband of maid killer suspended from police force since 2016, accused of abusing victim and removing CCTV

SINGAPORE: The husband of a woman who admitted to killing her domestic helper in 2016 through starvation and sustained assault has been suspended from the police force since August 2016, the police said on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Staff Sergeant Kevin Chelvam, 42, was suspended on Aug 8, 2016, days after the Myanmar national died of brain injury with severe blunt force trauma to her neck.

Chelvam was charged on Aug 11, 2016, with four charges including voluntarily causing hurt to 24-year-old Piang Ngaih Don, using criminal force on her with a toy bat and lying to the police that closed-circuit television cameras in his flat had been removed six months ago.

Court records indicate he was later given a fifth charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

He is accused of grabbing Ms Piang's hair and lifting her body off the ground on Jun 24, 2016, and hitting her shoulder with a toy bat on Jul 23.

On Jul 26, the day Ms Piang died, he allegedly removed a CCTV digital video recorder system from the crime scene even though he had reason to believe that his wife and mother-in-law had killed the victim.

He also allegedly lied to the police that the CCTV cameras had been removed six months ago as a tenant had asked him to do so, intending for the officer to stop searching for video evidence.

The video footage of the last 35 days of the victim's ordeal in the flat was recovered and some clips were played in court on Tuesday, when Chelvam's wife Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty to several offences including culpable homicide.

Chelvam is set to return to court for a pre-trial conference on Mar 2. His mother-in-law, Prema Naraynasamy, also has pending charges.

In response to media queries, the police said that its officers are expected to uphold the law and set a good example by maintaining high standards of discipline and integrity.

"SPF deals with officers who break the law severely, including charging them in court," said the police.