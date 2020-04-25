Woman filmed shouting, spitting at KFC employee in NEX outlet arrested

SINGAPORE: A woman who was filmed shouting and spitting at a KFC employee at NEX shopping centre has been arrested.

In a news release on Saturday (Apr 25), police said that they arrested the 42-year-old woman for the offence of public nuisance.

Police said they responded to a call for assistance at the fast food chain outlet on Wednesday at around 12.30pm.

"Investigations revealed that the woman had an argument with the service staff of the KFC outlet when she was told to wait for her order," said police.



Unhappy with the wait, the woman shouted and spat at the employee. When police arrived at the scene, the woman had already left.

Her identity was later established through follow-up investigations, and she was arrested on Friday.

Police added they were also looking at "possible breaches of COVID-19 circuit breaker measures" committed by the woman.

On Thursday, KFC said that the employee was currently "off-duty and resting". The outlet was also immediately cleaned and sanitised after the incident.

If found guilty of causing public nuisance, the woman can be fined up to S$2,000.



"If the offender knew that the act will cause or will probably cause any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public, or to the people in general who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity, the offence will carry an imprisonment term of up to three months, or a fine of up to S$2,000, or both," police added.



Police reminded the public that "everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible, observe good personal hygiene, and be considerate to others".

This is especially towards service staff "who continue to serve and are putting in their best efforts to do so, during this difficult period", said police.