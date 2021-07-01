KFC outlet, Don Don Donki food court among 16 F&B premises ordered to close for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: One KFC outlet, a Marche restaurant and a Don Don Donki food court were among 16 food and beverage (F&B) premises ordered to temporarily close for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures.

Thirteen F&B outlets and 14 people were also fined for flouting COVID-19 measures over the past week, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Thursday (Jul 1).

The outlets that were ordered to close include Don Don Donki Food Court at The Central, KFC at 901 East Coast Road, Singapore Straits Wine Company at 930 East Coast Road and Marche at 313@Somerset.

Singapore allowed dining-in at F&B outlets to resume on Jun 21 in groups of up to two people. Recorded music is not allowed and groups of diners have to be seated at least 1m apart. Customers must keep their masks on at all times except when eating or drinking.

MSE said Marche at 313@Somerset allowed groups larger than two individuals to be seated together.

The KFC outlet in East Coast allowed intermingling between different groups of customers, played music and failed to ensure that customers were seated at least 1m apart, said MSE.

The Don Don Donki Food Court failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions, said MSE, while Singapore Straits Wine Company allowed a group larger than two to sit at a table and did not prevent intermingling between groups.

They have each been ordered to close for 10 days.

Ma Cuisine was found to have allowed a group of six to be seated across multiple tables on Jun 25, 2021. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

Multiple tables of more than two were found consuming drinks at 155 Music Lounge on Jun 25, 2021. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

The list of premises ordered to close is as follows:

Shu-kuu Sakaba at 8 Stanley Street

Don Don Donki Food Court at The Central

Komala Vilas at 76-78 Serangoon Road

Beauty Jade Bar at 571 Balestier Road

Web Pub & Karaoke at 156 Joo Chiat Road

155 Music Lounge at 155 Joo Chiat Road

Club Echo at 256 Joo Chiat Road

KFC at 901 East Coast Road

Singapore Straits Wine Company at 930 East Coast Road

Ma Cuisine at 38 Craig Road

Thai-Khun at Block 3D River Valley Road

Vola Kitchen & Bar at 32/34 Pagoda Street

Marche at 313@Somerset

Maddie’s Kitchen at Far East Plaza

Great White at Cuppage Plaze

Ebar at 57 Neil Road

MSE also said that 10 outlets were fined S$1,000 each for breaching safe management measures including seating groups of customers less than 1m apart and playing loud music for customers. Three other outlets were fined $2,000 each for repeated offences.

Fourteen people were also fined S$300 each for gathering in groups larger than two and for failing to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Shu-kuu Sakaba at 8 Stanley Street allowed multiple breaches of 1m safe distancing between seated customers. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

UPDATE ON ORCHARD HOTEL, ADVISORIES AT PARKS AND BEACHES ISSUED

MSE also said that the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had completed its investigation against the 11 people who gathered in a room at Orchard Hotel for a birthday celebration in February.

"The 11 individuals have been issued composition fines of S$300 each for gathering in a group larger than the permitted group size, which was eight at the time of the offence," the ministry said.

MSE said that STB will continue to conduct regular checks and take strict enforcement action against any breaches by both hotels and guests.

More than 1,500 advisories were issued to people at parks and beaches from Jun 25 to Jun 27 for breaching safe management measures.

The breaches at the locations managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) included not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercises and gathering in groups larger than the permitted group size.

"All water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens will remain closed until further notice," MSE said.

It added that NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of beaches, lawns, and facilities – such as hard courts, shelters and car parks – when those areas get too crowded or where people remain non-compliant with safe management measures.

"Even as we step up the pace of vaccinations in Singapore, we urge everyone to observe all safe management measures and practise good hygiene, especially in high-risk settings such as when dining in at F&B establishments, to curb the spread of COVID-19," sad MSE.

"Agencies will continue to enforce against any breaches at these premises and identified hotspots based on public feedback and ground observations," the ministry said, adding that these locations include parks, beaches, and common areas of HDB estates such as hardcourts, basketball courts and pavilions.

First time individual offenders face a fine of S$300, while repeat offenders face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases. F&B operators that breach safe management offences face closures, even for first offences.

