KFC files police report after customer seen spitting at employee in NEX outlet

SINGAPORE: KFC has lodged a police report after a customer was filmed spitting at one of its employees in its NEX outlet, the fast food chain said on Thursday (Apr 23).

"Yesterday, there was an incident between a customer and a KFC Singapore staff (manager) at the KFC in NEX," said KFC Singapore in response to CNA's queries.

"Following this incident, we lodged a police report and will leave the police to investigate further."

The staff member is currently "off-duty and resting", said KFC.

It added that the outlet was immediately cleaned and sanitised after the incident.

"At KFC, we take the safety of our staff and customers seriously," it said. "We would like to remind all customers to maintain safe distancing and to wear a mask as required by the authorities."



In video circulating online, a female customer was filmed hurling verbal abuse at a KFC staff member.

She was then seen spitting at the employee before walking off.



The police confirmed a report was lodged.

"Police investigations into a case of public nuisance are ongoing," they added.