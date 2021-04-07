KFC outlet in Punggol has licence suspended for selling food that is ‘unclean or contain foreign matter’

SINGAPORE: The licence of KFC at Oasis Terraces in Punggol has been suspended for two weeks from Tuesday (Apr 6), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.



The outlet at 681 Punggol Drive has accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period for two offences involving the “sale of food which is unclean or contain foreign matter”, the SFA added.



The KFC outlet has also been fined S$800.



Under the SFA’s points system, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.



“All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 again, before they can resume work as food handlers,” the agency said in a notice on its website.

"SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."

CNA has approached KFC for more information.