KFC apologises for screw found in porridge, disciplines staff members involved

SINGAPORE: KFC apologised on Monday (Nov 2) for an incident where a customer found a screw in her porridge.

The fried chicken chain said that the incident was a result of a faulty pot lid and an assistant manager's negligence to report the matter.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Lili Ahmad said that she had found the screw in her porridge, which had been ordered from KFC via food delivery service Foodpanda.

Lili expressed her disgust and disappointment in the post, and said that KFC should take full responsibility for the incident.

KFC responded on Monday to a CNA query sent on Saturday, apologising for the "unfortunate incident". It said that it would like to assure the public that food safety and hygiene is its top priority.

A thorough investigation has also been conducted, with KFC working closely with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) since the incident was made known to them on Oct 31.

"Upon receiving the feedback in the late morning of that day, KFC cross functional team immediately took action and went to the restaurant in question to conduct a thorough check on all kitchen equipment for any missing screws," said KFC.

According to KFC, the preliminary investigation carried out did not show anything unusual, but it subsequently carried out a "full review of the outlet’s CCTV footage alongside repeated questioning of the staff".

"It was then discovered that the assistant manager was negligent in her actions by failing to report the matter of a faulty pot lid, which ultimately led to the regrettable incident," said KFC.

The fried chicken chain said that it adopts a no tolerance policy for food safety and hygiene lapses as well as dishonest behaviour, adding that strict disciplinary action has been taken against the two kitchen employees and the assistant manager, who is currently under review for her employment.

KFC said that it has since reinforced its guidelines on equipment inspections and emphasis on integrity to prevent such incidents from happening again.

"We are deeply sorry for the distress caused towards Ms Lili Ahmad and her family, and have reached out to offer our apologies, and are regularly checking on her well-being," it said.