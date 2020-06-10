Woman charged over KFC spitting incident, intends to claim trial

SINGAPORE: A woman accused of spitting at a fast-food worker in an incident captured on video was charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 10) and intends to claim trial.

Lin Si Ting, 42, was given three charges including using criminal force by spitting, using abusive words and not wearing her mask properly.

The incident occurred at about 12.50pm on Apr 22 at the KFC outlet in NEX mall in Serangoon.

Lin is accused of using abusive words on KFC employee Beniga Analou Gomez, saying: "Wait for you to die, wait for your whole family to die."

Shortly after, she allegedly used criminal force by spitting saliva twice at Ms Gomez.

Lin is also accused of wearing her mask improperly, by wearing it over only her chin and not covering her nose and mouth.

Lin said she intends to claim trial to the charges and will not get a lawyer.



She will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Jul 1.

For criminal force, she can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

For using abusive words with the intent to cause alarm, she can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

She can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both for not wearing her mask properly.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they take a serious view of such "abusive and irresponsible behaviour", especially in the current COVID-19 situation.

"Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible, observing good personal hygiene, and being considerate to others, especially to service staff who continue to serve the public to the best of their efforts during this difficult period," said the police.

