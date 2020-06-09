42-year-old woman to be charged for verbally abusing, spitting at KFC staff member

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman will be charged in court for verbally abusing and spitting at a staff member of a KFC outlet at NEX shopping centre, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Jun 9).

She will be charged on Wednesday for intentional harassment, the use of criminal force and the breach of COVID-19 safe distancing measures, said the police in a news release.

On Apr 22, police responded to an incident at the said KFC outlet, where "a woman had allegedly pulled down her mask and then verbally abused and spat at" a service staff member.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the woman through investigations and arrested her on Apr 24.



"The police take a serious view of such abusive and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current COVID-19 situation," said SPF.



Police also urged the public to be socially responsible, observe good personal hygiene and be "considerate to others, especially to service staff who continue to serve the public to the best of their efforts during this difficult period".



If found guilty of intentional harassment, a person may be jailed up to six month or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For using criminal force, a person may be jailed up to three months or fined up to S$1,500, or both.

​​​​​​​And a breach of COVID-19 control orders is punishable by a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.



