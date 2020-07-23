Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan admitted to isolation ward after temperature 'shot up'

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Thursday (Jul 23) said he has been admitted to an isolation ward after his temperature "shot up", ahead of a signing ceremony to finalise the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project between Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr Khaw, who had announced his retirement before the recent General Election, said he did not expect to leave politics as a patient.

"I started my career in the Health Ministry. After 42 years, I would not expect to exit the stage in bed as a patient!" he said in a Facebook post.



The minister said he had been preparing his office for his successor.

"Could not have imagined being admitted to an isolation ward for observation! Everything was going well; I have finalised the RTS (Rapid Transit System) negotiations and was looking forward to the ceremony!" said Mr Khaw.



"Then my temperature shot up."



He said it was "unlikely" that he had contracted COVID-19 and that "dengue is possible as my area is a hot zone".

"Did the swab test just now and hopefully it’s a false alarm. I had dengue before and it was not pleasant. Meanwhile I will just let the body rest and think about retirement!"



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Khaw said he was tying up "many loose ends" in his final few days at the Transport Ministry office.

"And wonders of wonders, I am experiencing the lightness of feeling liberated! I feel free!" he added.

In a separate post on the same day, he commended the negotiating teams of the RTS Link project from both Singapore and Malaysia, after "six months of intensive discussions".

A signing ceremony to finalise the agreement to proceed with the project will be held on Jul 30 at the Johor-Singapore Causeway, according to Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

