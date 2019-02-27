Khaw Boon Wan 'fully prepared' for upcoming surgery after fracturing arm

SINGAPORE: After fracturing his arm, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said that he is "fully prepared" for his upcoming surgery on Friday (Mar 1).

Advertisement

On Monday, it was announced that Mr Khaw was on extended medical leave after injuring his left arm in a fall.

"My accident at home is a timely reminder to all fellow seniors never to jump out of bed," he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"At our age, it’s important to get up, pump the heart, stand up, feel that you are steady before taking the first step."



He added that his recovery could take "several weeks".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thank all for your prayers and best wishes," he said. "I’m in the best of hands and looking forward to a full recovery."





Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as the Acting Minister for Transport in the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral talks.



Senior Ministers of State Lam Pin Min and Janil Puthucheary, as well as Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng, will assist Dr Balakrishnan on other transport matters and in the upcoming Committee of Supply debate.



Fellow Sembawang Members of Parliament (MPs) will also fill in for Mr Khaw as he recovers from the fracture.

