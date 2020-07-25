Khaw Boon Wan discharged from hospital after dengue fever
SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan has been discharged from hospital after recovering from dengue fever, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Jul 25).
Mr Khaw said in a Facebook post on Thursday that his temperature had "shot up" ahead of a signing ceremony to finalise the Rapid Transit System Link project between Singapore and Malaysia.
His office confirmed on Thursday evening that the minister had contracted dengue fever, but tested negative for COVID-19.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Mr Khaw would retire from politics after 19 years.
Speaking at a press conference to announce the new Cabinet, Mr Lee said: "Khaw Boon Wan has been part of my Cabinet since Day 1, and I'm very grateful for his contributions and friendship.
"I'm happy that he will continue to make himself available to advise the younger ministers on issues that he is familiar with, and to share his experience and wisdom."
"He's recovered well, and he's been discharged this morning. I wish him good health, and a peaceful and active retirement," Mr Lee added.
According to Mr Khaw's office, he currently lives in the Yio Chu Kang area.
The National Environment Agency's (NEA) website shows several dengue clusters in the Yio Chu Kang area. There are currently more than 400 dengue clusters around Singapore.