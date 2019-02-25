Khaw Boon Wan on extended medical leave after fracturing arm

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed Acting Minister for Transport in the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral talks.

SINGAPORE: Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan is on extended medical leave after fracturing his arm, the Prime Minister Office’s said in a statement on Monday morning (Feb 25).



Mr Khaw injured his left arm in a fall last week and is currently warded at a hospital and receiving treatment, the statement said. He will resume his duties when he is able to – "probably after several weeks", it added.



Advertisement

Channel NewsAsia has sought further details from the Ministry of Transport, including on when Mr Khaw's fall occurred.



The Prime Minister's Office said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as the Acting Minister for Transport in the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral talks.

“This ensures that the ongoing discussions with Malaysia on several transport matters will continue to be well coordinated,” it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior Ministers of State Lam Pin Min and Janil Puthucheary, as well as Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng, will assist Dr Balakrishnan on other transport matters and in the Committee of Supply debate, the statement added.



Singapore and Malaysia have been embroiled in a dispute over Singapore’s introduction of new landing procedures for Seletar Airport, which Malaysia said would hamper the construction of tall buildings at Johor's Pasir Gudang, to the north of the airport. Singapore has disagreed with this.



Another dispute over maritime issues was sparked by Malaysia's unilateral decision to extend the Johor Bahru port limits in October, and the subsequent intrusion of Malaysian government vessels in Singapore waters.

