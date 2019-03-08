Khaw Boon Wan leaves hospital after surgery for fractured arm

SINGAPORE: Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said on Friday (Mar 8) he was leaving the hospital, a week after undergoing surgery for a fractured arm.

In a Facebook post, Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, wrote: "I am going #home today!"

The post followed another on Mar 1, in which Mr Khaw described the three-hour operation as "uneventful".

The minister had said earlier that he fractured his arm in an "accident at home", calling it a "timely reminder to all fellow seniors to never to jump out of bed".

In Friday's update, Mr Khaw also talked about Singapore's progress in the medical field.

"After five hospitalisations, I have experienced the progress in our medical services over the decades. In the beginning, we sent our doctors to global centres to be trained.

"Then we began to witness a reverse flow as foreign doctors came here to be trained. Then, we started to invest in medical R&D and translational medicine, as we sought to contribute to new techniques, devices and drugs," he said.

Mr Khaw said during his latest stay in hospital, he tested a compact heart monitor by the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) called the Spyder.

"Spyder is a compact heart monitor invented by our cardiologist, Dr Philip Wong," he wrote, adding that the device was available in more than 30 countries.

"It does a marvellous job of sending my ECG (electrocardiogram) continuously in real time to NHCS and without any cumbersome cables."



With Mr Khaw on medical leave, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed Acting Minister for Transport in the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral talks.



Senior Ministers of State Lam Pin Min and Janil Puthucheary, as well as Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng, are assisting Dr Balakrishnan on other transport matters.



Fellow Sembawang Members of Parliament (MPs) are also filling in for Mr Khaw as he recovers from the fracture - a process the minister said could take "several weeks".

On Thursday, Mr Khaw wrote on Facebook that he was sorry to miss this year's Committee of Supply debates in Parliament.



"MPs filed a total of 23 ‘cuts’ (questions) this year which means public transport is not as hot as a few years ago," he said.

